HCSO: Deputies find pieces and paint of suspect vehicle after deadly hit-and-run

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash after a man was struck by a car on FM 1960 in northwest Harris County early Monday.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3300 bock of FM 1960 near TC Jester.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said one driver was unable to stop in time and struck the victim, who was already lying in the road. That driver called 911 and stayed at the scene.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the victim had already been struck once by another car prior to being found laying in the roadway. That vehicle did not stop to render aid.

Deputies said they did find pieces and paint of that suspect vehicle.