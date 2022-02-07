HCSO: Deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run after pedestrian struck multiple times

The sheriff said the victim was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on FM 1960 in north Harris County, according Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident just after 6:30 a.m. It happened in the 800 block of FM 1960.

The sheriff said the victim was struck multiple times and died at the scene. The vehicle that struck the victim sped away from the scene.

A description of the vehicle has not been released at this time.

The road will be shut down as deputies conduct their investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: @HCSOTexas investigating a deadly hit-and-run. Deputies say 1 person was killed after being hit by a car multiple times here along FM-1960 Rd west in N. Harris County. That driver fled the scene, victim died here. I’m working to get more details. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/5jNsisQ8ly — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 7, 2022

Right now, @HCSOTexas have the section of FM-1960 btw Red Oak Drive & Cali Drive closed off as they investigate this deadly hit-and-run — you can see traffic backed up. Try and avoid this area if you can. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ZhRf2CTNDj — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) February 7, 2022

Check back for updates on this developing story.

@HCSO_VCD units are responding to 899 FM 1960 Rd West (North Harris Co.) for a fatal crash involving a pedestrian. It was reported the victim was struck multiple times and confirmed deceased at the scene. The striking vehicle fled the scene. Lanes will be shut down temporarily. pic.twitter.com/7XUxa3K6dM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 7, 2022