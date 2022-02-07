HCSO: Deputies investigating deadly hit-and-run after pedestrian struck multiple times

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead on FM 1960 in north Harris County, according Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff tweeted about the incident just after 6:30 a.m. It happened in the 800 block of FM 1960.
The sheriff said the victim was struck multiple times and died at the scene. The vehicle that struck the victim sped away from the scene.
A description of the vehicle has not been released at this time.
The road will be shut down as deputies conduct their investigation.
