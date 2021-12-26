x
Crime

Man killed in crash involving HPD unit on Shepherd, investigators say

Houston police said the driver was pronounced dead and the officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

HOUSTON — A man was killed Sunday in a crash involving an HPD unit, according to investigators.

Houston police said the crash was reported around noon Sunday in the 4600 block of N. Shepherd Drive near Curtin Street.

According to investigators, the HPD unit was northbound on Shepherd when another vehicle turned in front of the unit, causing a collision.

