HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The northbound lanes of I-45 near Greens Road have reopened Tuesday morning after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident, which happened in the 14400 block of the North Freeway, cleared at 4:48 a.m.

.@HCSO_D2Patrol deputies responded to to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 14400 block of North Fwy where an adult male was struck by a car. The victim was transported to a hospital where he died. The vehicle fled the scene. Vehicular Crimes investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/At5u7I1wzT — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 14, 2020

Investigators said an adult man was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.