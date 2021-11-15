HPD: One dead in double-shooting in Midtown overnight

Officers don’t know what led up to the shooting but they're currently searching for surveillance footage.

HOUSTON — A man was killed in a shooting outside of a CVS Pharmacy in Midtown Sunday night, according to Houston police.

Another man was found shot multiple times in the incident, police said. This happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the CVS located on the corner of Fannin and Elgin.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found the two victims at the rear of the building.

Investigators said one of the men was found shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

The pharmacy was closed at the time of the shooting.

“There was a mention possibly of someone that was trying to do an attempted robbery but that’s unconfirmed at the moment,” HPD Det. Bowen said.