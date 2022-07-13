Family members say boyfriend who shot young woman had a history of abusing her

Bobby Wolfe has been charged with manslaughter after the shooting death of 23-year-old Chrisheena Lee.

HOUSTON — Family members of a 23-year-old woman shot by her boyfriend earlier this week are speaking out.

Chrisheena Lee's boyfriend, Bobby Wolfe, was charged with manslaughter after claiming he shot her because he thought she was an intruder.

Lee's family says Wolfe had abused her in the past.

"It was a history of domestic violence if they can get into her phone, they can see the pictures from the black eye. They can see the text messages. They can see all of that,” said Troy McCoy, Chrisheena’s cousin.

McCoy described the young mother as someone everyone liked to be around.

"She was a mother, a great mother, she was a great friend, a great cousin, a great person overall, a human being that was compassionate, that was her."

Police say Lee was shot by Wolfe early Monday at the apartment they shared on Burke Road in Pasadena.

Pasadena Police say Wolfe claims he heard a break-in at the door when he opened fired.

Investigators say damage to the door was found, but it’s unclear if it was due to an actual break-in.

McCoy says Lee's relatives don’t believe that was case.

"If you really were an intruder, you aren’t going to make it in the front door," McCoy said. "And to be shot six times, that’s overkill. No, that don't add up, the story don’t add up since day one."

Wolfe is a graduate of Madison High School and former football player at the University of Arizona.

Family members say the couple have a two-year-old daughter.

McCoy says Lee was going to school to further her career as a dental assistant.

“She was just passionate about making a better life for her daughter, not her, but for daughter.”

He says their family is hoping the current charge of manslaughter will be upgraded.

"We don't have no peace, we are not sleeping, we're not eating, we're coming together, but it's no peace."

Wolfe is currently being held in Harris County Jail on a $500,0000 bond.