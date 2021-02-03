Grandmother, grandson killed in shooting at SE Houston home

Houston police said they believe they have the shooter in custody.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly case of family violence after two people were found shot and killed inside a home on the southeast side near the Sam Houston Tollway and Blackhawk Boulevard.

Police said they were called to an active shooting at about 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 11100 block of Cayman Mist Drive.

When they got there, they said they found the bodies of an older woman and teenage boy inside.

Terry Hayes identified himself as the victims’ grandson and uncle. He said his stepmother, Carmen Hayes, was one of the victims.

“She was the type of mother, if you needed something she was there. If you wanted something, she was there. If she had it, she would give it to you,” Hayes said.

A lot of family members arrived at the scene to cope and process the tragedy. Hayes said the second victim was his 16-year-old nephew.

“I think those two were inseparable,” Hayes said. “He loved his grandmother and I think he wanted to always protect her and I think that’s why he was with her when all of this happened.”

Police said the suspect is Carmen Hayes’ other grandson and the other victim's older brother.

Officials said the suspect ran from the scene but family tracked him down to an Academy parking lot not too far away and confronted him until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested and a weapon was recovered.