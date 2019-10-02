HOUSTON — The body of the little girl critically injured last month by a suspected drunk driver was buried Saturday in the same fashion as a Disney princess.

Giselle Luviano, 5, was rendered brain dead following a crash in east Houston Jan. 20.

Police say 34-year-old Israel Lugo was intoxicated when he allegedly ran a red light in his truck, striking Giselle and her family members.

"He was in front of his truck, and I was honking because I couldn’t open the door,” said Giselle's mother Mayra Medina. “And I was screaming, 'Help me, Help me. My family is here.' He didn’t bother to help me."

Giselle was on life support for a short time following the crash. Her heart, liver and lungs were used in transplants for young organ recipients receiving treatment at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Giselle's family chose to celebrate her life at Saturday’s funeral, asking mourners to refrain from wearing the color black.

"We're concentrating on putting her to rest,” said Giselle's godfather Cecil Conde. “But after it's all said and done, we're going to concentrate our energies and our resources on the justice that she so deserves."

On the steps of Holy Name Catholic Church, the girl’s mother pleaded with the man tasked with bringing justice for the death of her daughter.

Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare will be representing the state in its case against Lugo.

Lugo is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Giselle's pink, Beauty and the Beast-themed coffin was transported to her burial plot at Forest Park Lawndale by a horse-drawn carriage. Her family says she dreamed of being a Disney princess, wearing big dresses and growing up to be like “Belle.”

"As prosecutors, your job is to see that justice is done, whatever that is,” said Teare who is the chief of the DA’s vehicular crimes unit. “But you can't help but be touched when you see a little coffin like that."

