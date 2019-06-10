HOUSTON, Texas — A West Houston family is asking for your help.

Mark Reilly Jr. was hit and killed crossing Westheimer near Hillcroft Ave just after midnight on September 24.

He died the next day.

The driver who hit him took off and has not been found.

A Houston Crime Stoppers reward for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect has now climbed to $10,000.

KHOU

Reilly’s funeral was held on Saturday but instead of reflecting at home after his service, his family and friends were out on Westheimer putting down a cross and looking for answers.

Reilly’s sister, Liz Jagunic said, “We just want justice for him.”

Justice is what will bring closure to his family and friends.

Turn yourself in,” Reilly’s father, Mark Reilly Sr. said. “It’s not worth living a life of guilt and shame over not doing something.”

Jagunic added, “To go this way, no one should ever have to go like this.”

Mark Sr. said Reilly, his only son’s life, was cut short in its prime.

KHOU

“Not only is my son my namesake, he was the last male to carry that name in the family so the name Reilly dies with him,” Mark Sr. said.

Family photographers show Reilly had a tight bond with his sister.

KHOU

“He was a kind soul; so generous, so giving. Even until the end,” Jagunic said.

She’s heartbroken thinking about what her brother’s life could have been.

She said, “I’m sad that he was never given the opportunity to have a family and kids and I’m sad that he’ll never get that.”

Reilly’s family and friends are now doing what they can to make sure his death doesn’t go unsolved.

KHOU

They canvassed the area handing out information.

Also, flyers are going up to remind people that justice needs to be serve.

Houston Police is looking for a silver Honda sedan with front end damage.

If you have any information that can help authorities nab this hit and run driver you’re urged to call 713.222.TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM