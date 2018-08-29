HOUSTON – Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead from a gunshot wound in northeast Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to a call of a shooting in 9400 block of Allwood.

Police said family members had not heard from the victim and went to check on him at his home. He was found dead from a gunshot wound inside of the home.

HPD homicide detectives are investigating, but for now they do not have a motive. The front window of the home had been busted out, so they are trying to see if someone forced entry into the home.

