HOUSTON – Police say a man was found dead in his driveway in front of a northeast Houston home late Sunday.

Houston police said officers responded to a call around 11:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Clementine Street. Several family members had returned home to find the man dead in the driveway.

Police said he appears to have died from a gunshot wound but are waiting from confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other details were available.

© 2018 KHOU