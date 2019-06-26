HOUSTON — A man was shot in the face by an unknown suspect earlier this month and the man's family is hoping the public can help police catch the shooter.

This happened June 3 in the 12600 block of Silver Nobriga Trail.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking past the man's house while the man stood in the driveway watering his yard. After the man got done, he stayed outside to talk on his phone white sitting in his car.

Minutes later, the suspect snuck around the back of the man's car and shot the man in the face at close range, according to police.

The suspect then ran away.

The man was taken to the hospital. He is alive and still recovering from his injuries.

Police believe this shooting was completely random.

"There's no robbery. It was simply a cold blooded incident where someone just walked up to him and shot him," a detective said.

The suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 24 years of age. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. Police said he is slim built and caught on camera wearing a red shirt, dark colored pants and white shoes.

If you any information on the suspect or this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.

