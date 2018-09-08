HOUSTON – Police say four men barged into a home and killed a father inside during a home invasion on the northside Wednesday night.

The victim’s sister-in-law said he was a family man, who had been with her sister for early 20 years. They also have a 12-year-old little girl, who now will have to grow up without her dad.

It happened at a house in the 400 block of East Deltz. The family identified the victim as 35-year-old John Edwards.

His sister-in-law says he's known on this block for being just a good guy.

Police said they were called out around 9:30 p.m. Neighbors say they saw four men show up to the house, barged in and then gunshots rang out.

Those men ran out, hopped in Edwards’ truck and took off. The family says when they found Edwards his pockets were inside out and money was missing.

The gunman also stole his white 2009 Dodge Ram. They took Edwards’ keys, including the house key.

Right now, police are looking for the truck, which has the tailgate missing.

This is a developing story.

