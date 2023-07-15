HPD: Family finds relative dead at construction site near southeast Houston

Police said one of the man's relatives used a cellphone to ping his location where they made the gruesome discovery.

HOUSTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a home in southeast Houston, according to police.

The discovery was made around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Sidney Street, which is near Scott Street and the South Loop.

Family members told police that they hadn't heard from the man in several hours, which was unusual for him. One of the man's relatives used a cellphone to ping the man's location. That's when they found him dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

"Their family member was working here on the house...they pinged his phone and located the phone here at his job site. The family member drove over here and found him in the house," HPD's Ken Fregia said.

Police said they have no motive or suspect at this time. They also said the house that was under construction doesn't have any surveillance cameras and that they hope neighbors can provide them with anything that will help their investigation.