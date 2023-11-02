HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home

Investigators said a domestic disturbance between a man and woman escalated into a shootout between family members.

HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr.

Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man dead from a gunshot wound at the scene. A preliminary investigation led police to discover that a domestic disturbance between a man and woman escalated into a fight between family members when they showed up at the home.

Two men then pulled out guns and opened fire on each other, according to HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre. Only the victim was hit by gunfire. Police said the suspect initially left the scene, but eventually came back and was detained.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).