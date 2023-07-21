Family Dollar employee locks herself in bathroom when robbery suspect returns with weapon, police say

Other employees and customers at the SW Houston store managed to escape out a back door when the guy they say robbed them the day before came back Friday morning.

HOUSTON — It was a scary morning for Family Dollar employees and customers after the same man they said robbed them Thursday came back again, according to the Houston Police Department.

They said he was armed in the first robbery at the store on West Fuqua St. in southwest Houston and they thought he had a gun again today.

Customers and all but one worker were able to escape out a back door and call police. The employee who was still inside locked herself in a bathroom.

Several units arrived and officers surrounded the store near the Sam Houston Tollway.

"Officers tried to get the individual to come out over our P.A. but the individual would not come out," HPD Commander Christopher Hassig said.

A SWAT team and K-9 units arrived and went inside where they arrested the guy without incident. His name hasn't been released.

Hassig said he'll be charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. He said the man had a gun on Thursday, according to employees, but Friday he was using a stick and pretending it was a gun.

The woman who hid in the bathroom wasn't hurt.