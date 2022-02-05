Suspect arrested after family disturbance leads to shooting, police say

The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. in southeast Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON — A shooting suspect is in custody after a disturbance and brief pursuit, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Mt. Pleasant Street near Scott Street in southeast Houston.

Police say they were responding to a call after a reported family disturbance.

When officers arrived, police say the suspect ran and shot at someone.

When Air 11 was over the scene, two people were seen injured on the ground. One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. Injuries to the second individual are not known at this time.

Police say the suspect was arrested a few blocks from the initial location.