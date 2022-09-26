'They took her from us' | Family demands justice after a mother was shot and killed after a fight at a local sports bar

Samantha Gonzales was 27. Her family says a fight that started when someone bumped into a person at a bar, and ended in gunfire when the family left.

SAN ANTONIO — A night out for a San Antonio family ended in murder. Samantha Gonzales was shot and killed while leaving a bar on the east side.

Her sister, who was there Sunday, spoke to KENS 5 and shared what happened. Meanwhile, San Antonio Police are still looking for the shooter.

Samantha's sister, Erika Gonzales, said her husband bumped into someone at the bar, which turned into a fight and then her sister getting shot and killed. She said she saw her sister's final moments.

"I pulled over, I was trying to give her CPR," she said. “She left. My sister left. She is not coming back. They took her from us. They did. They took her."

The family said Samantha was killed while fleeing the bar located on Gevers Street near Denver Boulevard. Inside the sports bar, Erika said her husband accidentally bumped into someone and apologized. She said escalated after she said Samantha was trying to calm things down.

"A guy came around and got my sister in a choke-hold," she said. "My husband got upset and said that is a female. Just because she looks like a boy doesn't mean you are going to put your hands on her."

She said that's when it turned into a fight. Erika said the family decided to leave. While they were leaving, she said gunfire started.

"They started firing," she said. "They started firing."

As they drove away, the family realized 27-year-old Samantha had been shot in the head. They pulled over down the street on Hammond Avenue.

"My sister yelled and she was like mom," Erika said. "After that we didn't hear her."

Samantha has a son who is about to turn one in a couple of weeks. The family is pleading for witnesses to come forward to help police catch the shooter.

"I want justice for my sister," Erika said. “She didn't deserve it. She didn't."

SAPD did not release a suspect description. Police said a suspect has not been identified and this is active investigation.

If you know anything, you are asked to call SAPD.