HOUSTON — A family came home just after midnight Friday to find a stranger’s body inside their house.

Harris County deputies said it appears the man was shot to death.

This happened on Charriton Drive in north Houston.

It’s unclear why the man was inside the family's home or even how he got inside.

If you have any information on this scene, please call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

