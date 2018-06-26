HOUSTON - A local family is pleading for the public's help in finding the suspects responsible for the shooting that left a little boy in the hospital.

Family members are calling for justice for 4-year-old Sir Romeo Milam who was hit by a stray bullet while watching TV with his grandmother.

The shooting happened last month in Sunnyside but the little boy is still recovering in the hospital. So far, Houston Police have not made any arrests.

Photos: Child shot in Sunnyside apartment Police are investigating a child who was seriously wounded when a bullet came into his family's apartment in the Sunnyside community of Houston.

