HOUSTON - A Houston trail rider says her son’s beloved riding horse was stolen from its stall during the day on August 7 at the South Post Oak Stables.

Lizz Page says she has kept the theft of "Storm" a secret from her 6-year-old boy with hopes police might have located it.

“I haven’t broken the news to my son, school starts tomorrow," Page said. "This is going to break his heart. He’s not going to be able to focus, so I at least need him to get through this first week of school."

Page showed KHOU 11 the spot where she says thieves made their way onto an adjacent pasture then cut the barbed wire and pushed back the metal fencing to gain entry.

The humans aren't the only ones mourning the loss of Storm. The horse's mother, "Remy", occupies the stall next door to Storm, and likely saw her baby getting stolen, according to Page.

“I’m sure she put up a fight because she doesn’t know who they are," Page said. "But I don’t think it was a one-man-job.”

Page says four horses were stolen from the stables last year but were later located in North Houston.

KHOU 11 checked video surveillance from a nearby business but it did not catch the theft.

All of Page's other horses are branded but she says they had not been able to brand 3-year-old Storm yet.

Page says she will soon take her other horses to the veterinarian who can implant chips that show a horse's current location at any time. Page says the chips cost $50 each.

“I can see why they took her," Page said. "She’s beautiful.”

Storm before she was taken from her family.

