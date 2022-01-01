Families impacted by DWI crashes make emotional pleas to prevent impaired driving

Law enforcement agencies have ramped up patrols as the new year begins. It's to combat the deadly problem, as victims' family members raise awareness of the dangers.

HOUSTON — It's an unimaginable pain that no one should ever have to feel.

“You feel like you’re dreaming, almost like you’re in a nightmare," Bryan Joseph said.

It’s been almost four years since Joseph woke up to devastating news – his wife Shayla and 3-month-old son Braylan were killed by a drunk driver.

“It just leaves an empty void… empty space that-it’s virtually impossible to fill," Joseph says.

The fatal crash took place in Feb. 2018 – Shayla and Braylan were driving on a Gulf Freeway feeder road when then-22-year-old Veronica Rivas crashed into them while driving. Her blood-alcohol level was measured at nearly three times the legal limit.

Rivas was sentenced to 18 years in prison, but nothing can take away the pain Bryan has been left with.

“It’s something that’s going to stay on your mind forever," Joseph said.

As people celebrate New Year’s, these statistics highlight the dangers of drinking and driving, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office:

1057 suspected impaired driver arrests in Harris County in December

3 vehicles involving suspected drunk drivers resulted in the deaths of 5 innocent citizens

“Don’t touch your keys. Just don’t do it. There’s no reason for it in today’s day and age with ride-shares, yellow cabs, designated drivers… all of the different options… just don’t do it," Harris County Assistant District Attorney and Vehicular Crimes Division Chief Sean Teare said.

Last year, Texas saw 963 people killed because someone impaired chose to get behind the wheel, according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving Texas.

Myra McRoy Constable is a program specialist for the organization.

“No one thinks it’s going to happen to them," McRoy Constable said.

She lost her own husband 22 years ago, in Dec. 1999, when he decided to drink and drive.

After going out to celebrate a business deal, he never came home. He was found dead after his car crashed into someone's backyard.

At the time, her son was just 23 months old.

“When you get behind the wheel impaired, you’re not only affecting your life, but you’re impacting everyone’s life that loves you. And not only that, you might be impacting someone you don’t even know," McRoy Constable said.

And as he prepares for yet another holiday without the family he lost so unfairly, Joseph has a plea to end these completely preventable tragedies from happening.

“Key world 'preventable,' meaning it does not have to happen. It can easily be avoided," Joseph said.

He has become an activist for victims of drunk drivers and is hoping to help create new legislation around penalties for driving while intoxicated.