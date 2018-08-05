A fake fire marshal who drove a fire truck and made calls with first responders in the aftermath of Harvey has been sentenced to six years in prison for impersonating a peace officer.

According to information from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, David Roy Matthews, Jr., 33, of Spring, entered a guilty plea to one count of impersonating a peace officer. He was sentenced by Judge John Stevens.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said at various times during the aftermath of the hurricane, Matthews identified himself as a fire marshal while wearing a Houston Fire Department shirt with a Texas Peace Officer badge and carrying handcuffs and a holstered pistol. Matthews’ personal vehicle was a black Chevrolet Impala with emergency lights in the front windshield, appearing to officers as an official unmarked police vehicle. Matthews responded to several fire and EMS calls while driving county vehicles and fire trucks, thereby endangering the public and other emergency personnel.

Witnesses said Matthews identified himself as a Peace Officer, Fire Marshal, former United States Marine, an EMT/Paramedic, employee of Harris County Constable Precinct 4, and Harris County Fire Department Station #10.

Alert DPS troopers on special assignment to Jefferson County became suspicious. The Troopers discussed their suspicions with other officials who had worked with Matthews. After questioning Matthews and conducting a background check, Troopers discovered that Matthews had a prior arrest out of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, for false personation of a peace officer.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Morgan, said, ”We would like to recognize the excellent work of the DPS Troopers, who were dispatched from other regions of Texas to assist Jefferson County law enforcement during a very difficult time for our community. They removed an individual who placed our citizens and our local emergency personnel in danger.”

