HPD: Fake cop tries to lure women into Cadillac outside Star of Hope homeless shelter

After 73-year-old Robert Cleophus White was questioned by a shelter employee, she said he tried to get inside the shelter by flashing a badge.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested after he tried to lure women at a homeless shelter into his vehicle by pretending to be a cop, according to Houston police.

Robert Cleophus White, 73, was charged with impersonating a public servant.

According to court documents, White offered two women money to get into his Cadillac Escalade outside the Star of Hope Cornerstone Community on the southside on July 31.

The women were "shaken up" and went inside and told a Star of Hope employee what happened. She questioned the man who told her he was waiting for someone and then he flashed a badge, court documents say. The employee later told officers he also had police lights inside the vehicle.

The woman said she was scared so she went back inside and alerted employees not to let him in. According to court documents, he tried to get inside by showing them his badge, identifying himself as a police officer and ordering her to let him in.