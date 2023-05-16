Fake cop arrested after pointing gun at woman involved in minor crash, HPD says

"The complainant believed the whole time he was an officer and was afraid for her life when he pointed the gun at her," the prosecutor said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A woman said she was afraid for her life after a man who claimed to be a police officer pulled a gun on her and ordered her to get out of her vehicle.

It turned out, the guy was a fake cop, according to the Houston Police Department.

Richard Turner, 64, was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The woman told police she was involved in a minor crash with Turner Saturday afternoon on Beechnut near Wilcrest.

HPD told KHOU 11 that they both pulled into a shopping center and things escalated quickly. Turner got out of his car with his 9-millimeter gun and flashed a badge, according to court documents.

"He approached the complainant's vehicle with a gun pointed at the door, he attempted to open the door, demanding the complainant get out of the car," the judge said during Turner's probable cause hearing.

The victim told dispatchers she was scared.

"The complainant believed the whole time he was an officer and was afraid for her life when he pointed the gun at her," the prosecutor said.

In court, we learned, he’s worked as a security officer part-time for the last year.

Richard has since bonded out of jail, but as part of his bond conditions, he is not to use or carry a weapon. We reached out to his attorney but he did not want to comment on the case.