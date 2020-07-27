La Porte police want to question possible witnesses in Fairmont Park attack

Surveillance video shows two people walking near the pool/splash shortly after the attack.

HOUSTON — La Porte police are asking two possible witnesses to a brutal attack at a park to come forward.

The victim was attacked near the Fairmont Park pool/splash pad area in the 10300 block of Collingswood Drive.

It happened on July 19 around 11:15 p.m.

“A victim was involved in some type of altercation and was found unconscious with life-threatening injuries,” LPPD said in a press release.

They were airlifted to a Houston hospital.

Surveillance video shows two people walking near the pool/splash area shortly after the attack. Police would like to talk with them in case they have information related to the case.

The La Porte Police Department is seeking information related to this incident. Please contact Detective Jeff Kominek at 281-842-3131, email: kominekj@laportetx.gov or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. If your anonymous information provided to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest(s) you could receive a cash reward.