HOUSTON - The first eyewitness took the stand on Thursday in the murder trial of Terry "Brian" Thompson who is accused of killing a man outside a Denny's restaurant.

The eyewitness, Blake Wise, 25, was in the restaurant's parking lot prior to the fight between Thompson and John Hernandez.

Wise said he was with two friends when he encountered Hernandez who he says looked intoxicated.

“He looked like he could hardly stand,” Wise testified. “He was just standing there blankly looking in our direction. He looked intoxicated, swaying back and forth. He wouldn’t quit looking in our direction. I felt like something was going to happen.”

Wise testified Herandez pulled up with his girlfriend and 3-year-old daughter just as Wise and his friends were leaving.

Wise said he told his friends he had a bad feeling and that they needed to leave. He said Hernandez tried to pick a fight with him.

“[He] threw his hands in the air,” Wise said. “So I put my hands in the air and said, ‘What’s up?’ Then he is asking me ‘if you wanna fight?’”

Wise said he just stood in place listening to Hernandez who was about 100 feet away.

“When I went to get inside my truck I heard him yell, ‘I’ve got a gun too,’” Wise testified. “[Hernandez] told me that he had a .40 in his truck.”

Wise said Hernandez’s girlfriend pulled on his arm to get him inside of the restaurant and apologized to Wise telling him that Hernandez was drunk.

“I had a bad feeling something was going to happen that night,” Wise testified. “Between that person and someone else.”

Wise said he left and called 911 once he got on the road.

The 911 call was played before the jury on Thursday. Wise said he was calling because he was frightening for the little girl’s safety.

“We’ll get the next available unit en route,” said the Harris County 911 operator.

That unit turned out to be too late. Shortly after the confrontation with Wise, Hernandez encountered Thompson.

Thompson allegedly saw Hernandez urinating in the parking lot of the Denny’s and confronted him.

Testimony from the intake supervisor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office testified deputies reported Hernandez struck Thompson in the face first.

Thompson is accused of then putting Hernandez in a chokehold for more than 15 minutes until he stopped breathing.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital and died a few days later.

Thompson has pleaded not guilty in the case.

To add to the courtroom drama on Thursday, two people were removed from the room. One person was removed for taking a photo on his phone and the other person was removed for threatening a witness.

On Wednesday, day one of the trial, opening statements were held in the courtroom in downtown Houston.

Attorneys told dramatically different accounts of the events that occurred on the night of May 28, 2017 outside of the restaurant.

Chauna Thompson, Terry's wife and a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy, will be tried in October - also for murder in this case. She is accused of holding Hernandez down while her husband maintained the chokehold.

Terry Thompson faces life in prison if convicted.

