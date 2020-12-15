Another child says former Express Cuts employee in Richmond sexually assaulted them

After we reported the arrest of Sergio David Chavarria, aka “Rey”, in November, another alleged victim came forward.

RICHMOND, Texas — A convicted sex offender who worked at Express Cuts in Richmond is accused of sexually assaulting another child at the salon.

Sergio David Chavarria, aka “Rey”, was first charged with indecency with a child in November. That victim was 13 years old and when he or she told their parents what happened, they called the police. Chavarria was arrested on Nov. 9.

After we reported his arrest, another alleged victim came forward.

The video above originally aired on Nov. 19

Police believe there could be multiple victims and urged parents who've taken their children to Express Cuts or been around Chavarria to talk with them.

Investigators want families to know that immigration status doesn’t matter.

According to Brian Middleton with the Fort Bend County's District Attorney's Office, Chavarria has been working for Express Cuts hair salon for over a decade.

"This is a very serious matter, we are asking for the public’s help, and this is how we keep our community safe," Middleton said last month.

Information can be provided to Detective Andrew Runge of the Richmond Police Department at 281-342-2849 or arunge@richmondtx.gov or your local law enforcement agency.