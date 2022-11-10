Execution date set for ex-Missouri City officer who hired a hitman to kill his wife in 1994

Robert Fratta was convicted of capital murder twice in the death of his estranged wife, Farah.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Robert Fratta, a former Missouri City officer who paid a hitman to kill his wife in 1994, finally has an execution date.

A judge said Fratta is to be put to death on Jan. 10, 2023.

Investigators said he paid the hitman $1,000 and a Jeep to kill Farah Fratta, the mother of their three children.

According to prosecutors, Fratta was motivated by money from an insurance policy and a bitter custody battle.

"This order today was a long time coming for the victim's family. They are looking for closure," the prosecutor said Tuesday after the date was set. "And on behalf of them, I know January 2023 cannot get here fast enough."

Fratta's first conviction was thrown out because of inadmissible evidence. He was convicted again in a 2009 retrial.