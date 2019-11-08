SUGAR LAND, Texas — Police have identified the man arrested after a woman's murder outside a Sugar Land hotel.

Sheldon Magee, 44, of Houston is in custody for the murder of Kiva Herrera, 38, also of Houston.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday outside the Courtyard by Marriott at 16740 Creekbend. Witnesses said the man and woman were in some sort of struggle when gunfire rang out.

Witnesses said the victim was trying to get away from the man before they heard the gunshots. Herrera died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Magee was still at the scene when an officer arrived. Police said he would not comply with the officer's commands to drop his weapon.

The suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire, but neither of them were hit or injured. The suspect was then taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic altercation. The victim had recently ended a relationship with the alleged killer, police said. He located her in the parking lot where they argued and fought leading up to the shooting.

Magee is charged with murder and attempted murder of a peace officer. He's in the Fort Bend County Jail at this time.

