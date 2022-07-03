HPD: Man stabbed to death in front of girlfriend, her daughter in north Houston

Police say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, remains on the run after fleeing the scene.

HOUSTON — A man was stabbed to death in front of his girlfriend and her daughter outside of home on the north side Sunday night, according to police.

This happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Durwood Street near Little York and the Eastex Freeway.

Houston police said the victim, his girlfriend and her daughter had just returned home at that time when they were approached by the woman’s ex-husband.

A fight ensued between the two men and the boyfriend was stabbed, police said. No one else was injured.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect ran from the scene and remains on the run, police said. His identity and description has not been released at this time.