HOUSTON - A former teacher at Cypress Springs High School is going to prison.

Michelle Schiffer, 24, was sentenced to eight years in prison for having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at the school.

Michelle Schiffer

She also smoked pot with the teen, according to court documents.

The two met up at a Chick-Fil-A in Cypress last summer before going to a friend's house to have sex.

Schiffer also picked up the student in a park and they smoked pot before having sex in her car, according to court records.

Another student reported them to school officials after the boy allegedly bragged about the encounters.

Schiffer could have faced up to 20 years in prison.

She taught history at Cypress Springs High School before she was fired.

© 2018 KHOU