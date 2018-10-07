HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been charged with murder for the stabbing death of his elderly mother at her Humble home.

Garry Jenkins, 56, was arrested Tuesday morning after a Houston police officer spotted him at a bus stop. Jenkins had an active warrant for a parole violation.

Vertie Hamilton, 79, was found inside her Audubon Forest home after neighbors reported they hadn't seen her for several days. She had been stabbed several times, according to Harris County Sheriff's deputies.

Jenkins lived with his mother.

Deputies said there was a surveillance video system inside of the house that they are checking to gather more information.

During a press conference, Public Information Officer Tom Gilliland stated Jenkins was released from prison back in April after he was convicted of aggravated robbery. He committed a parole violation and has an open arrest warrant.

