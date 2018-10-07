HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 56-year-old man wanted as a person of interested in the fatal stabbing death of a family member in a Humble home was arrested Tuesday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Garry Jenkins, 56, was picked up after a Houston police officer spotted him at a bus stop. Jenkins had an active warrant for a parole violation.

No charges have been filed at this time in connection with Monday's homicide of a 79-year-old woman on Audubon Forest in Humble. Jenkins lived with the victim.

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to the woman’s home in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest after a neighbor and another relative found her body. The woman’s neighbor told authorities that they went to check on the woman after they did not see or hear from her in several days.

When deputies walked inside of the home they discovered the woman’s body lying in the living room foyer. She was stabbed several times.

Deputies said there was a surveillance video system inside of the house that they are checking to gather more information.

During a press conference, Public Information Officer Tom Gilliland stated Jenkins was released from prison back in April after he was convicted of Aggravated Robbery. He committed a parole violation and has an open arrest warrant.

