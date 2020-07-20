'Monster' charged with shooting mother of 5 and her 4-year-old daughter

Kimberly Robinson was in bed with her daughter when she was shot to death at their west Houston apartment.

A suspect in the horrific murder of a young mother of five has been charged with capital murder.

Cedgadrick Ardarius Harris, 24, is accused of shooting 28-year-old Kimberly Robinson and her 4-year-old daughter. He is charged with capital murder.

The victims were asleep in their west Houston apartment when someone kicked the door in and shot them both.

Robinson died at the scene.

Her daughter was rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the face. She is expected to survive.

Four other children in the apartment weren’t hurt. A 10-year-old alerted relatives who called 911.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 1800 block of Barker Cypress Road.

Relatives say Harris is Robinson’s ex-boyfriend and they call him “a monster.”

Harris has hired an attorney and is planning to surrender, according to HPD.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held in Robinson’s honor Thursday night behind Cy Spring High School.