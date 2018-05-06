HOUSTON -- Houston police have arrested and charged the ex-boyfriend of a woman for her murder in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department announced Tuesday that charges were filed for the death that happened in the 5200 block of Telephone Road at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday.

Rigoberto A. Caballero Escobar, 35, is charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused in the death of Dixa Rios, 38, of Houston.

Three male victims, Adan Salgado, 36, Celso Velasquez, 32, and Maneesh Roberts, 46, were transported to area hospitals with possible broken bones. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Police previously asked the public for help in locating Escobar, who very early on was considered a suspect in the case. He allegedly ran over his girlfriend at least three times using his pickup truck.

KHOU 11 Reporter Melissa Correa spoke to Rios' family and they said Rios is from Honduras and she will be buried there.

Police said Escobar may have seen Rios crossing the street towards JoJo's Club. That's when the attack happened, believed to be using Escobar's Ford F-150 pickup.

