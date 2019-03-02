MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Conroe Police Department issued a press release Sunday evening saying they had captured Cedric Marks.

Police said multiple agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, assisted in the nine hour search. More details were expected to be released at a press conference at 5:45 p.m.

Maj. TJ Cruz with the Bell County Sheriff's Office also confirmed that Marks was captured. He said the sheriff's office was still working on the logistics of when and how they would bring Marks back to Bell County.

KHOU reporter Matt Dougherty tweeted video of Marks being taken into custody Sunday evening.

Marks, who was extradited from Michigan to face a charge in Bell County, escaped from a private prison transport company a little after 7 Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Marks was wanted on three charges, including two murder charges for the deaths of Michael Swearingin and Jenna Scott.

Marks, whom Montgomery County authorities said has three pending murder charges, escaped in Conroe, north of Houston.

Montgomery County sheriff officials said dispatch received the call about Marks' escape around 7:20 Sunday morning.

At the time Marks escaped, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said he was wearing an orange jump suit and restraints. They later found Marks' shirt.

Lt. Scott Spencer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Marks escaped when the transport van, owned by Texas Prisoner Transport Services, stopped for lunch.

Montgomery County sheriff's officials said the van was carrying two guards and 10 prisoners. Only Marks escaped.

Officials said they were investigating whether either of the guards was in the van during the escape.

Spencer tweeted authorities expected to have a press conference at 12:30 p.m. with the latest on the search. Watch the full press conference below.

Video taken just before 11:30 a.m. from reporter Matt Dougherty, from Channel 6 sister station KHOU showed authorities searching an area along I-45 North.

Dougherty also tweeted video of police searching the area around Wal-Mart in Conroe.

TJ Cruz, with the Bell County Sheriff's Office said they were notified around 8 a.m. that Marks had escaped.

Cruz could not say why Marks was taken to Montgomery County but he said the transport agency, known as Texas Prisoner Transport, was on its way to Bell County.

Marks was picked up from the jail in Grand Rapids, Michigan Jan. 31 to be extradited to Bell County for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott's home in August 2018.

Scott was found dead Jan. 15, along with her friend Michael Swearingin, in Clearview, Oklahoma. They had been missing since Jan. 4.

Marks was arrested in Michigan Jan. 8, four days after Scott and Swearingin were last seen. Marks was picked up in Grand Rapids, Michigan for the August burglary charge at Scott's home

The Bell County District Attorney's Office said on Jan. 10 it was in the process of extraditing Marks from Grand Rapids. Marks wasn't picked up from the Michigan jail until Jan. 31

Two more women entered the scene when Marks' wife and mother of two of his children, Ginell McDonough, and another woman, Maya Maxwell, were arrested in Muskegon County, Michigan on Jan. 11.

McDonough was charged with harboring Marks and Maxwell at her home between Jan. 5 and Jan. 9. During her arraignment Jan. 16, a judge set McDonough's bond at $75,000 for harboring felons.

Maxwell proved to be the first direct connection to the disappearance of Scott and Swearingin.

According to a Temple arrest affidavit, Maxwell told detectives in a voluntary interview she took Swearingin's vehicle to Austin in an attempt to hide it from law enforcement. The vehicle was found Jan. 6 in an area of Austin that Swearingin's mother said her son would never go.

Maxwell was brought back to Bell County Jan. 29 and booked into the Bell County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.