Fourth escaped Mississippi inmate captured, arrested

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss — The fourth and final escaped inmate from Mississippi was arrested by the Hines County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Crystal Springs Thursday morning.

According to Hine County Sheriff Tyree Jones, Corey Harrison faces charges stemming from the escape after being arrested at a home along with a woman.

Harrison, along with three others, escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi on April 22. His arrest comes two days after one of the other escapees, Casey Grayson, 34, was found dead in a white pickup at a truck stop in New Orleans.

Dylan Arrington died after barricading himself in a central Mississippi home and setting it on fire during an armed standoff with deputies on April 26. He is suspected of killing 61-year-old Anthony Watts and stealing his truck after the escape. Jerry Raynes was arrested on April 27 after stealing a public works vehicle and fleeing to Texas, officials said.

Raynes has been extradited to Mississippi. He will be rebooked at the Raymond Detention Center, but it is unclear whether he will stay at the facility for the remainder of his sentence. He will face additional charges for escape and auto theft, Jones said.

In July, U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ordered a rare takeover of the Raymond jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.” Before the appointed receiver was scheduled to assume control over the jail on Jan. 1, the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals stayed the lower court’s order until it ruled on the county’s motion for reconsideration.