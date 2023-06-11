Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from jail north of Lubbock

Officials say Trent Thompson escaped from Formby State Jail late Saturday night.

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A manhunt is underway for an escaped Texas prison inmate convicted of committing violent crimes.

Thompson, 22, was convicted on three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County. He was also convicted of aggravated assault on a public servant in Coleman County.

TDCJ officials said Thompson was last seen in a white prison uniform and warned that he should not be approached if you see him.

Details on how Thompson managed to get away haven't been released.