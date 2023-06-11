x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from jail north of Lubbock

Officials say Trent Thompson escaped from Formby State Jail late Saturday night.
Credit: TDCJ
TDCJ officials say Trent Thompson, 22, escaped from a prison in Plainview, Texas. He was last seen late Saturday night.

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A manhunt is underway for an escaped Texas prison inmate convicted of committing violent crimes.  

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Trent Thompson escaped from the Formby State Jail, which is about 50 miles north of Lubbock, late Saturday night.

Thompson, 22, was convicted on three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County. He was also convicted of aggravated assault on a public servant in Coleman County.

TDCJ officials said Thompson was last seen in a white prison uniform and warned that he should not be approached if you see him.

Details on how Thompson managed to get away haven't been released.

If you have any information on where Thompson could be, you're asked to contact the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

HPD: Gunman on the run after 6 shot in parking lot near Galleria area

Before You Leave, Check This Out