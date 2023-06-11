Manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from jail north of Lubbock

PLAINVIEW, Texas — A manhunt is underway for an escaped Texas prison inmate convicted of committing violent crimes.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says Trent Thompson escaped from the Formby State Jail, which is about 50 miles north of Lubbock, late Saturday night.
Thompson, 22, was convicted on three counts of aggravated robbery out of Taylor County and Coleman County. He was also convicted of aggravated assault on a public servant in Coleman County.
TDCJ officials said Thompson was last seen in a white prison uniform and warned that he should not be approached if you see him.
Details on how Thompson managed to get away haven't been released.
If you have any information on where Thompson could be, you're asked to contact the Office of Inspector General at 1-800-832-8477.