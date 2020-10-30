Deputies saw the Georgia State Prison inmate driving down I-16 in a stolen ambulance

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate who escaped from Georgia State Prison overnight is back in custody after a chase in Laurens County involving an ambulance.

According to a news release, the Georgia Department of Corrections was aware an inmate escaped and were searching for him at the time Laurens County deputies saw him driving on I-16W in a stolen ambulance.

The inmate didn’t stop for the two deputies, and a short chase ended with a PIT maneuver around 3 a.m. Friday.

The release says the ambulance rolled into the median and the inmate was taken into custody and booked in Laurens County.

He was then taken back to Tattnall County where he was booked back into Georgia State Prison.

Check out video of the PIT maneuver, courtesy of the Laurens County Sheriff's Office: