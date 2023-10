Cadarion Avery, 20, was serving a five-year sentence for theft when officials said he walked away from a housing location for non-violent criminals.

BRAZORIA, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice took an escaped inmate back into custody Saturday morning after he was last seen at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria Friday night.

Officials said Cadarion Avery, 20, was found at around 7:49 a.m. near the unit where he was last seen.

He was serving a five-year sentence for theft. TDCJ said he walked away from a housing location for non-violent criminals that's located outside the main prison.

