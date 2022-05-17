Man charged with murder, accused of shooting woman to death who he said tried to rob him, documents say

Ernesto Pacheco is charged with murder after fatally shooting a woman three times, claiming she tried to rob him.

HOUSTON — A man who admitted to fatally shooting a woman after claiming she tried to rob him has now been charged with murder, according to court documents.

Ernesto Pacheco, 46, is accused of killing Amber Larson after a shooting early Monday morning at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Police responded to a shooting call by Pacheco who told them he shot his friend after she tried to rob him.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene and Pacheco remained there until police arrived. He was detained while homicide conducted their investigation.

Police have not yet said what the relationship between the two was.

The woman was shot at least three times, according to police. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.