Crime Stoppers wants help finding trio who stole English bulldog

3 men rummaged through the Buffalo Speedway apartment, taken anything of value they could find, HPD said.

HOUSTON, Texas — Authorities continue to look for the men responsible for a southwest Houston home invasion that included the theft of a family pet earlier this year.

Three men were caught on camera on Oct. 21 as they left an apartment in the 10200 block of Buffalo Speedway after they pistol-whipped a resident inside. They took several items of value, including an English bulldog, according to a statement from Crime Stoppers of Houston.

The victim told police he had just returned to his apartment after walking his dog when he saw a silhouette of someone standing in his bathroom. That's when he was hit from behind with the gun and was knocked down, police said.

After tying up the victim, the three robbers rummaged through the apartment before taking off with the dog and other items.

Video from a neighbor's Ring camera showed the trio taking off from the apartment.

Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment.