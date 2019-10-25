HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating two robberies at the same Sunnyside fast-food restaurant in a three-week span.

Police released surveillance video on Friday of two masked suspects robbing a Church's Chicken on Cullen Boulevard on Oct. 10.

That same restaurant was robbed on Sept. 27, according to police.

”He said, 'give me more, give me more. If you don’t give it to me, I’m going to kill you,'" said one employee at the restaurant. "Now I don’t feel good no more. When I come to the store, I’m scared, but I need to work.”

That employee said she talked to a supervisor because she said working there "is not safe."

Employees said they added new bars to the windows of the drive-thru after the robbery on September 27, when a masked man jumped through the window and pointed a gun at the cashier, demanding money.

"I was kind of scared. At the same time, I was, like, I’m not going to die over money. It’s better to give them the money than you dying," said another employee.

Police believe the men involved in the Oct. 10 robbery are also involved in the robbery of an O'Reilly Auto Parts just two blocks away a few days prior.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in any of the cases.

