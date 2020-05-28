Employee shot during possible robbery at south Houston restaurant, police say

Houston police found the injured man about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at a restaurant on Telephone Road.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery Wednesday night that put a restaurant employee in the hospital.

The incident happened at restaurant in the 10400 block of Telephone Road about 10:15 p.m.

Investigators said two men tried to rob the restaurant, but it's still unclear if they were able to get anything from the register. Police said they left in an unknown vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found the male employee with a gunshot wound to his arm. He is expected to survive, police said.

Police are still trying to get an ID on the men responsible.