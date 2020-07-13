'Empire' actor arrested on domestic violence charges in Goodyear

The victim reportedly flagged down a citizen saying she was being abused by the actor at their Goodyear home, police said.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — An actor from the television show "Empire" was arrested after allegedly abusing his wife, the Goodyear Police Department said.

The actor, 26-year-old Bryshere Gray, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Saturday evening on domestic violence charges, police said.

Officers went to arrest Gray at his Goodyear home after his wife flagged down a citizen at a nearby gas station for help, police said. She reportedly had numerous visible injuries and told the citizen that her husband had been assaulting her.

The citizen drove the victim to the gas station where they called 911, police said. When emergency personnel arrived, the victim told them that Gray had strangled her. The victim was then taken to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

Gray allegedly refused to exit his home when police attempted to arrest him, police said. He eventually complied after Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called in to assist.

This is a developing story. Tune into 12 News for the latest details.

