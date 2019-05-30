HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A horse was seized and taken to the Houston SPCA after it found emaciated in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

The Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office says they received the tip about the horse in Settegast Gardens located in the 7900 block of Angus.

The horse was transported to the Houston SPCA to be evaluated and treated, Precinct 1 said. They are seeking criminal charges against the owner.

Precinct 1 urges residents to call in tips to their animal cruelty hotline at (832) 927-1633 if you see an animal in distress.

WARNING: Viewers may find the images below too disturbing.

A horse was seized and taken to the Houston SPCA after it found emaciated in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

Pct. 1

A horse was seized and taken to the Houston SPCA after it found emaciated in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

Pct. 1

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM