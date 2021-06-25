HPD: Teenager arrested in connection to woman shot outside Houston gym

Elsa Mikeska, 62, was shot and killed during an attempted robbery June 17 outside Life Fit Gym on Fuqua.

HOUSTON — Houston police said they have arrested and charged a teenager in connection to the death of a woman shot and killed outside a Houston gym on June 17.

Since the suspect is only 16 years old, police are not identifying him, but the Houston Police Department said they believe he stood outside a white Chevrolet Suburban and fatally shot 62-year-old Elsa Mikeska during an attempted robbery around 4:50 a.m. June 17 outside Life Fit Gym on Fuqua.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Juvenile Probation authorities and has been charged with capital murder.

UPDATE: Homicide detectives have arrested a juvenile suspect in the June 17 fatal shooting of Mrs. Elsa Mikeska at 10570 Fuqua Street.



Since he is a juvenile, his name and booking photo are not releasable.



More info==>https://t.co/2ouQKsLQIJ #HouNews https://t.co/WRwtqHfwpg — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 25, 2021

This investigation is ongoing, according to the department.

Police are still looking for information on other individuals who may have been in the white Suburban seen leaving the scene of the shooting.

"Our detectives would like to speak with them and hear their side of what happened," HPD said in a statement. "We are also looking for the suspect vehicle. There are people out there who know where that Suburban is and who else was involved in this senseless violent crime."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner released the following statement in regards to the arrest:

"I want to commend our detectives for their diligent efforts in this case. As with any tragic loss of life, we share in the Mikeska family’s grief & want them & all families who have lost loved ones to violence to know we will work tirelessly to bring these criminals to justice."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner: "I want to commend our detectives for their diligent efforts in this case. As with any tragic loss of life, we share in the Mikeska family's grief & want them & all families who have lost loved ones to violence to know we will work tirelessly to bring these criminals to justice."

Mikeska had just parked her car in the parking lot of the gym when three suspects parked their white Suburban near her.

Police said two of the suspects got out of the SUV as Mikeska walked towards the front door of the gym, and that's when the suspects appeared to call out to her.

Police said Mikeska ran when she figured they were attempting to rob her, and that's when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Mikeska who collapsed near the gym.

The suspects then got back into their SUV and drove southbound on Beamer Road.

Police said about an hour before Mikeska was shot, an aggravated robbery was reported at 10100 Freehill Street. The robbery victim described suspects matching those in the fatal shooting of Mikeska, police reported.

According to the victim, the suspects attempted to steal her vehicle but were unsuccessful because it was inoperable.

Police described the suspects as young, Hispanic men in their 20s. They are said to be "clean-cut and skinny" and appear to be familiar with the area.