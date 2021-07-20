Mother killed in north Harris County townhome; teen son says he heard the gunfire

The woman’s car is said to be missing as well. Anyone with information that could help investigators can call 713-222-TIPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies in north Harris County are investigating a deadly shooting at a townhome in the 15100 block of Ella.

Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A 16-year-old resident at the home said he heard gunfire and the garage door opening and closing. He went downstairs and found his mom with at least one gunshot wound.

The teen ran to his father’s home, who lives not far away, and they called 911. Paramedics later found the woman, 43, dead inside her home.

Deputies are looking for the woman’s boyfriend to see if he may have information in the case. He was living with the mother and her son. The woman’s car is also said to be missing.

Currently, deputies have not released any names or the vehicle description.