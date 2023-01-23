Four years later, investigators, family members still searching for answers in Liz Barraza's murder case

She was gunned down in the driveway of her Tomball home as she was setting up for a garage sale. Now, four years later, there are still more answers than questions.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It has been four years since Elizabeth Barraza was gunned down while she was setting up for a garage sale in front of her Tomball home.

The shooting, which was captured on a neighbor's surveillance video, happened on Jan. 25, 2019. Barraza was 29.

Four years later, her parents still hold onto hope that their daughter's killer will be found. They said the days since their daughter was killed have been filled with anguish.

"I would not wish the last four years of our life on anybody," Liz's father, Bob Nuelle, said. “At the end of the day, all we care about are the people that did this are caught, successfully prosecuted and kept from ever doing this to another family."

Last January, Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $50,000 for information that leads them to the suspect.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Det. Wallace Wyatt has been on the case and said the biggest piece of evidence is the surveillance video. He said the killer appeared to be wearing a disguise when they walked up the driveway and shot Liz.

“Everybody is still a suspect until we found out who this is,” Wyatt said.

The shooter's getaway vehicle is also seen in the video. It was a black Nissan Frontier truck. The truck can be seen circling the neighborhood before and after the shooting. Investigators said they've looked at hundreds of vehicles that match the description, even rentals.

“I’ve pulled all the records for the rental vehicles and looked at the persons who rented a vehicle similar to that during that timespan," Wyatt said.

So far, they've had no luck.

Barraza was days away from celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary in Orlando with her husband, Sergio Barraza. They were big fans of Star Wars and Harry Potter.

“They were two wonderful people, and when they were together, they were so much better,” Bob Nuelle said.

Investigators scrubbed the couple's digital footprint and found no reason anyone would want to hurt them.

“Liz was such a kind person," her mother, Rosemary Nuelle, said. “Maybe somebody was jealous of her. Maybe they were jealous of Sergio and Liz’s relationship."